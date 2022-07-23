A spherical snowball melts at a rate proportional to its surface area. Show that the rate of change of the radius is constant. (Hint: Surface area=4πr².)
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = x sin x
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Key Concepts
Derivative
Product Rule
Trigonometric Functions
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
s(t) = t⁴/³ / e^t
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = cos x/sin x + 1
A surface ship is moving (horizontally) in a straight line at 10 km/hr. At the same time, an enemy submarine maintains a position directly below the ship while diving at an angle that is 20° below the horizontal. How fast is the submarine’s altitude decreasing?
47–56. Derivatives of inverse functions at a point Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.
f(x)=4e^10x; (4,0)
23–51. Calculating derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = a sin x + b cos x/a sin x - b cos x; a and b are nonzero constants