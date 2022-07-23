Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In x / (In x + 1)
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In x / (In x + 1)
Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the given point.
f(x) = sin−1(x/4); (2,π/6)
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
s(t) = t⁴/³ / e^t
A surface ship is moving (horizontally) in a straight line at 10 km/hr. At the same time, an enemy submarine maintains a position directly below the ship while diving at an angle that is 20° below the horizontal. How fast is the submarine’s altitude decreasing?
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = x sin x
47–56. Derivatives of inverse functions at a point Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.
f(x)=4e^10x; (4,0)