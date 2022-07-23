Textbook Question
A spherical snowball melts at a rate proportional to its surface area. Show that the rate of change of the radius is constant. (Hint: Surface area=4πr².)
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A spherical snowball melts at a rate proportional to its surface area. Show that the rate of change of the radius is constant. (Hint: Surface area=4πr².)
Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the given point.
f(x) = sin−1(x/4); (2,π/6)
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
s(t) = t⁴/³ / e^t
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = cos x/sin x + 1
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = x sin x
47–56. Derivatives of inverse functions at a point Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.
f(x)=4e^10x; (4,0)