Chain Rule

The Chain Rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if you have a function that is composed of two or more functions, the derivative of the outer function is multiplied by the derivative of the inner function. For example, if y = f(g(x)), then dy/dx = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule is essential for finding the derivative of f(x)³ in the given question.