Textbook Question
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
(g^-1)'(7)
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Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
(g^-1)'(7)
Derivatives from graphs Use the figure to find the following derivatives. <IMAGE>
d/dx (f(x)g(x)) | x=4
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
a. d/dx (f(x)+2g(x)) |x=3
Second derivatives Find d²y/dx²for the following functions.
y = x cos x²
Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>
d/dx (g(f(x))) |x=1
Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>
d/dx (f(f(x))) |x=4