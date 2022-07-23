Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 67a
Chapter 3, Problem 67a

Let f(x) = 4√x - x.
Find all points on the graph of f at which the tangent line is horizontal.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that a horizontal tangent line occurs where the derivative of the function is zero. Therefore, we need to find the derivative of the function f(x) = 4√x - x.
Step 2: Differentiate f(x) with respect to x. The derivative of 4√x is 4 * (1/2)x^(-1/2) = 2x^(-1/2), and the derivative of -x is -1. So, f'(x) = 2x^(-1/2) - 1.
Step 3: Set the derivative equal to zero to find the x-values where the tangent line is horizontal: 2x^(-1/2) - 1 = 0.
Step 4: Solve the equation 2x^(-1/2) - 1 = 0 for x. This involves isolating x by first adding 1 to both sides, then multiplying both sides by x^(1/2), and finally squaring both sides to solve for x.
Step 5: Once you have the x-value(s), substitute back into the original function f(x) to find the corresponding y-value(s). These (x, y) pairs are the points on the graph where the tangent line is horizontal.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that provides information about the slope of the tangent line to the graph of the function at any given point. To find points where the tangent line is horizontal, we need to set the derivative equal to zero.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives

Critical Points

Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is either zero or undefined. These points are significant because they can indicate local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. In the context of finding horizontal tangents, we focus on points where the derivative equals zero, as these correspond to horizontal tangent lines on the graph.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points

Tangent Line

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line is given by the derivative of the function at that point. A horizontal tangent line has a slope of zero, which means we are looking for points where the derivative of the function equals zero.
Recommended video:
05:13
Slopes of Tangent Lines
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given the function f and the point Q, find all points P on the graph of f such that the line tangent to f at P passes through Q. Check your work by graphing f and the tangent lines.

f(x) = 1/x; Q (-2, 4)

223
views
Textbook Question

Population growth Consider the following population functions.

e.Use a graphing utility to graph the population and its growth rate.

p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)

282
views
Textbook Question

Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.

f(x) = 3x3 + 5x2 + 6x

253
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Population growth Consider the following population functions.

d. Evaluate and interpret lim t→∞ p(t).

p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)

389
views
Textbook Question

Let f(x) = 4√x - x.

Find all points on the graph of f at which the tangent line has slope -1/2.

351
views
Textbook Question

Given the function f and the point Q, find all points P on the graph of f such that the line tangent to f at P passes through Q. Check your work by graphing f and the tangent lines.

f(x)=x²+1; Q(3, 6)

258
views