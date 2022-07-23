Textbook Question
Population growth Consider the following population functions.
e.Use a graphing utility to graph the population and its growth rate.
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)
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Population growth Consider the following population functions.
e.Use a graphing utility to graph the population and its growth rate.
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)
Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.
f(x) = 3x3 + 5x2 + 6x
Let f(x) = 4√x - x.
Find all points on the graph of f at which the tangent line is horizontal.
{Use of Tech} Population growth Consider the following population functions.
d. Evaluate and interpret lim t→∞ p(t).
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)
Let f(x) = 4√x - x.
Find all points on the graph of f at which the tangent line has slope -1/2.
Population growth Consider the following population functions.
c. Estimate the time when the instantaneous growth rate is greatest.
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)