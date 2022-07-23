Composition containing sin x Suppose f is differentiable on [−2,2] with f′(0)=3 and f′(1)=5. Let g(x)=f(sin x). Evaluate the following expressions.
c. g'(π)
Composition containing sin x Suppose f is differentiable on [−2,2] with f′(0)=3 and f′(1)=5. Let g(x)=f(sin x). Evaluate the following expressions.
c. g'(π)
The population of the United States (in millions) by decade is given in the table, where t is the number of years after 1910. These data are plotted and fitted with a smooth curve y = p(t) in the figure. <IMAGE><IMAGE>
Estimate the instantaneous rate of growth in 1985.
Suppose the cost of producing x lawn mowers is C(x) = −0.02x²+400x+5000.
a. Determine the average and marginal costs for x = 3000 lawn mowers.
Use the definition of the derivative to evaluate the following limits.
Product Rule for three functions Assume f, g, and h are differentiable at x.
a. Use the Product Rule (twice) to find a formula for d/dx (f(x)g(x)h(x)).
Composition containing sin x Suppose f is differentiable for all real numbers with f(0)=−3,f(1)=3,f′(0)=3, and f′(1)=5. Let g(x)=sin(πf(x)). Evaluate the following expressions.
b. g'(1)