How is lim x🠂0 sin x/x used in this section?

L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method for evaluating limits of indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. When faced with such forms, the rule states that the limit of the ratio of two functions can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator. This rule can be applied to the limit lim x→0 sin x/x, confirming that the limit equals 1 by differentiating both the numerator and denominator.