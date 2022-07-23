How is lim x🠂0 sin x/x used in this section?

Textbook Question
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = 3x⁴(2x²−1)
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Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = 3x⁴(2x²−1)
Define the acceleration of an object moving in a straight line.
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (sin 3x) / x
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
y = x⁵
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
x3 = (x + y) / (x - y)
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = x² In x