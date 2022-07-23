Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.R.107
Chapter 4, Problem 4.R.107

104–107. Functions from derivatives Find the function f with the following properties.




h'(x) = (x⁴ -2) /(1 + x²) ; h (1) = -(2/3) 

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves finding the original function h(x) given its derivative h'(x) = (x⁴ - 2) / (1 + x²) and an initial condition h(1) = -2/3. This is a problem of integration and using the constant of integration.
Step 2: Set up the integral to find h(x). To reverse the derivative, integrate h'(x): ∫((x⁴ - 2) / (1 + x²)) dx. This will give the general form of h(x) plus a constant of integration, C.
Step 3: Break the integral into manageable parts. Notice that the numerator (x⁴ - 2) can be split into two terms: x⁴ and -2. Rewrite the integral as ∫(x⁴ / (1 + x²)) dx - ∫(2 / (1 + x²)) dx.
Step 4: Solve each integral separately. For ∫(x⁴ / (1 + x²)) dx, use polynomial division or substitution techniques to simplify. For ∫(2 / (1 + x²)) dx, recognize it as a standard integral that results in 2 * arctan(x).
Step 5: Combine the results of the integrals and add the constant of integration, C. Use the initial condition h(1) = -2/3 to solve for C by substituting x = 1 into the expression for h(x).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivatives

A derivative represents the rate of change of a function with respect to its variable. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that allows us to understand how a function behaves locally. The notation h'(x) indicates the derivative of the function h with respect to x, which can be used to find slopes of tangent lines and optimize functions.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives

Integration

Integration is the process of finding the antiderivative of a function, essentially reversing differentiation. It allows us to recover the original function from its derivative. In this context, to find the function h from its derivative h'(x), we will need to perform integration, which may involve applying techniques such as substitution or integration by parts.
Recommended video:
06:18
Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals

Initial Conditions

Initial conditions are specific values that help determine a unique solution to a differential equation. In this problem, the condition h(1) = -2/3 provides a point through which the function h must pass. This information is crucial for solving the integral obtained from the derivative, as it allows us to find the constant of integration and fully define the function.
Recommended video:
05:03
Initial Value Problems
Related Practice
Textbook Question

60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed. 

lim_x→1 ( x- 1)^sinπx

308
views
Textbook Question

60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed. 

lim_Θ→0 (3 sin² 2Θ) / Θ²

195
views
Textbook Question

90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.


∫(1 + 3 cosΘ) dΘ

79
views
Textbook Question

Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).

g(x) = x sin⁻¹ x on [-1, 1]

220
views
Textbook Question

82–89. Comparing growth rates Determine which of the two functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.


eˣ and 3ˣ

268
views
Textbook Question

60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed. 


lim_Θ→0 2Θ cot 3Θ

210
views