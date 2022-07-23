Textbook Question
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→1 ( x- 1)^sinπx
308
views
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→1 ( x- 1)^sinπx
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_Θ→0 (3 sin² 2Θ) / Θ²
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫(1 + 3 cosΘ) dΘ
Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
g(x) = x sin⁻¹ x on [-1, 1]
82–89. Comparing growth rates Determine which of the two functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
eˣ and 3ˣ
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_Θ→0 2Θ cot 3Θ