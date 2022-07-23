Textbook Question
104–107. Functions from derivatives Find the function f with the following properties.
h'(x) = (x⁴ -2) /(1 + x²) ; h (1) = -(2/3)
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104–107. Functions from derivatives Find the function f with the following properties.
h'(x) = (x⁴ -2) /(1 + x²) ; h (1) = -(2/3)
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→1 ( x- 1)^sinπx
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_Θ→0 (3 sin² 2Θ) / Θ²
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫(1 + 3 cosΘ) dΘ
{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.
a. What is the domain of f (in terms of a)?
82–89. Comparing growth rates Determine which of the two functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
eˣ and 3ˣ