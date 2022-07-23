Describe the set of antiderivatives of ƒ(x) = 1
Metal rain gutters A rain gutter is made from sheets of metal 9 in wide. The gutters have a 3-in base and two 3-in sides, folded up at an angle Θ (see figure). What angle Θ maximizes the cross-sectional area of the gutter? <IMAGE>
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Key Concepts
Cross-Sectional Area
Optimization
Trigonometric Functions
105–106. {Use of Tech} Races The velocity function and initial position of Runners A and B are given. Analyze the race that results by graphing the position functions of the runners and finding the time and positions (if any) at which they first pass each other.
A : v(t) = sin t; s(0) = 0 B. V(t) = cos t; S(0) = 0
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ ((4x⁴ - 6x²) / x ) dx
Explain Rolle’s Theorem with a sketch.
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x²/₃ (x²-4)
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - x - 1) / 5x²