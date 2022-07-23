if ƒ(x) = 1 / (3x⁴ + 5) , it can be shown that ƒ'(x) = 12x³ / (3x⁴ + 5)² and ƒ"(x) = 180x² (x² + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) / (3x⁴ + 5)³ . Use these functions to complete the following steps.
d. Identify the local extreme values and inflection points of ƒ .
if ƒ(x) = 1 / (3x⁴ + 5) , it can be shown that ƒ'(x) = 12x³ / (3x⁴ + 5)² and ƒ"(x) = 180x² (x² + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) / (3x⁴ + 5)³ . Use these functions to complete the following steps.
d. Identify the local extreme values and inflection points of ƒ .
Interpreting the derivative The graph of f' on the interval [-3,2] is shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
f. Sketch one possible graph of f.
Rectangles in triangles Find the dimensions and area of the rectangle of maximum area that can be inscribed in the following figures.
d. An arbitrary triangle with a given area A (The result applies to any triangle, but first consider triangles for which all the angles are less than or equal to 90° .)
if ƒ(x) = 1 / (3x⁴ + 5) , it can be shown that ƒ'(x) = 12x³ / (3x⁴ + 5)² and ƒ"(x) = 180x² (x² + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) / (3x⁴ + 5)³ . Use these functions to complete the following steps.
g. Use your work in parts (a) through (f) to sketch a graph of ƒ .
{Use of Tech} A damped oscillator The displacement of an object as it bounces vertically up and down on a spring is given by y(t) = 2.5e⁻ᵗ cos 2t, where the initial displacement is y(0) = 2.5 and y = 0 corresponds to the rest position (see figure). <IMAGE>
d. Find the time and the displacement when the object reaches its high point for the second time.
Let ƒ(x) = (x - 3) (x + 3)²
g. Use your work in parts (a) through (f) to sketch a graph of ƒ.