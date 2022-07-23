Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
ƒ(x) = 4x¹⸍² - x⁵⸍² on [0, 4]
Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
ƒ(x) = 4x¹⸍² - x⁵⸍² on [0, 4]
{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.
c. Compute ƒ'. Then graphƒ and ƒ' for a = 0.5, 1, 2, and 3.
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
d. Give the approximate coordinates of the zero(s) of f.
24–34. Curve sketching Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(x) = x (x -1)e⁻ˣ
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
f. On what intervals (approximately) is f concave down?
Optimization A right triangle has legs of length h and r and a hypotenuse of length 4 (see figure). It is revolved about the leg of length h to sweep out a right circular cone. What values of h and r maximize the volume of the cone? (Volume of a cone = (1/3) πr²h.) <IMAGE>