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Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.R.56
Chapter 4, Problem 4.R.56

{Use of Tech} Newton’s method Use Newton’s method to approximate the roots of ƒ(x) = e⁻²ˣ + 2eˣ - 6 to six digits.

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1
Identify the function for which we want to find the roots: \( f(x) = e^{-2x} + 2e^x - 6 \).
Compute the derivative of the function, \( f'(x) \), which is necessary for Newton's method. The derivative is \( f'(x) = -2e^{-2x} + 2e^x \).
Choose an initial guess \( x_0 \) for the root. A good starting point can be found by graphing the function or using prior knowledge about the behavior of exponential functions.
Apply Newton's method formula: \( x_{n+1} = x_n - \frac{f(x_n)}{f'(x_n)} \). Substitute \( f(x) \) and \( f'(x) \) into the formula to get \( x_{n+1} = x_n - \frac{e^{-2x_n} + 2e^{x_n} - 6}{-2e^{-2x_n} + 2e^{x_n}} \).
Iterate the process: Use the formula from the previous step to calculate \( x_1, x_2, \ldots \) until the difference between successive approximations is less than the desired tolerance (e.g., \( 10^{-6} \) for six-digit accuracy).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Method

Newton's Method is an iterative numerical technique used to approximate the roots of a real-valued function. Starting with an initial guess, the method uses the function's derivative to refine the guess iteratively. The formula is x_{n+1} = x_n - f(x_n)/f'(x_n), where x_n is the current approximation. This process is repeated until a sufficiently accurate value is found.
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Exponential Functions

Exponential functions, such as e^x, are mathematical functions where the variable is in the exponent. They are characterized by rapid growth or decay, depending on the sign of the exponent. In the given function, e⁻²ˣ and eˣ represent exponential decay and growth, respectively, which influence the behavior and shape of the function's graph.
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Derivative Calculation

Calculating the derivative is essential in Newton's Method as it provides the slope of the tangent line at a given point. For the function ƒ(x) = e⁻²ˣ + 2eˣ - 6, the derivative is found using the rules of differentiation for exponential functions. This derivative is crucial for updating the approximation of the root in each iteration of Newton's Method.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).

ƒ(x) = 4x¹⸍² - x⁵⸍² on [0, 4]

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.



c. Compute ƒ'. Then graphƒ and ƒ' for a = 0.5, 1, 2, and 3.

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Textbook Question

Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>

d. Give the approximate coordinates of the zero(s) of f.

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Textbook Question

24–34. Curve sketching Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.


{Use of Tech} ƒ(x) = x (x -1)e⁻ˣ

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Textbook Question

Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>

f. On what intervals (approximately) is f concave down?  

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Textbook Question

Optimization A right triangle has legs of length h and r and a hypotenuse of length 4 (see figure). It is revolved about the leg of length h to sweep out a right circular cone. What values of h and r maximize the volume of the cone? (Volume of a cone = (1/3) πr²h.) <IMAGE>

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