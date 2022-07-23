Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Find the critical points of f and determine where f is increasing and where it is decreasing.
Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Find the critical points of f and determine where f is increasing and where it is decreasing.
Cosine limits Let n be a positive integer. Evaluate the following limits.
lim_x→0 (1 - cos xⁿ) / x²ⁿ
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ (2x +1)² dx
82–89. Comparing growth rates Determine which of the two functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
ln x and log₁₀ x
104–107. Functions from derivatives Find the function f with the following properties.
ƒ'(t) = sin t + 2t; ƒ(0) = 5
Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
g(x) = x⁴ - 50x² on [-1, 5]