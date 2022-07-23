Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = 2 - 2x2/3 + x4/3
Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = 2 - 2x2/3 + x4/3
Find the height h, radius r, and volume of a right circular cylinder with maximum volume that is inscribed in a sphere of radius R.
Suppose you own a tour bus and you book groups of 20 to 70 people for a day tour. The cost per person is \$30 minus \$0.25 for every ticket sold. If gas and other miscellaneous costs are \$200, how many tickets should you sell to maximize your profit? Treat the number of tickets as a nonnegative real number.
Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.
ln 1.05
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x√(4 - x²) on [-2,2]
Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.
e⁰·⁰⁶