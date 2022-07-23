Explain Rolle’s Theorem with a sketch.

23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ ((4x⁴ - 6x²) / x ) dx
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ ((4x⁴ - 6x²) / x ) dx
Metal rain gutters A rain gutter is made from sheets of metal 9 in wide. The gutters have a 3-in base and two 3-in sides, folded up at an angle Θ (see figure). What angle Θ maximizes the cross-sectional area of the gutter? <IMAGE>
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x²/₃ (x²-4)
{Use of Tech} Critical points and extreme values
a. Find the critical points of the following functions on the given interval. Use a root finder, if necessary.
b. Use a graphing utility to determine whether the critical points correspond to local maxima, local minima, or neither.
c. Find the absolute maximum and minimum values on the given interval, if they exist
h(x) (5-x)/(x² + 2x - 3) on [-10,10]
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_v→3 (v-1-√(v²-5)) / (v-3)
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - x - 1) / 5x²