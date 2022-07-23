Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 3x² - 4x + 2
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 3x² - 4x + 2
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0 (x + cos x)¹/ˣ
Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.
p(x) = 3 sec² x
Particular antiderivatives For the following functions f, find the antiderivative F that satisfies the given condition.
f(x) = 8x³ + sin x; F(0) = 2
{Use of Tech} Finding roots with Newton’s method For the given function f and initial approximation x₀, use Newton’s method to approximate a root of f. Stop calculating approximations when two successive approximations agree to five digits to the right of the decimal point after rounding. Show your work by making a table similar to that in Example 1.
f(x) = cos⁻¹ x - x; x₀ = 0.75
Sketching curves Sketch a graph of a function f that is continuous on (-∞,∞) and has the following properties.
f'(x) < 0 and f"(x) > 0 on (-∞,0); f'(x) > 0 and f"(x) < 0 on (0,∞)