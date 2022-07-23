Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.9.71
Chapter 4, Problem 4.9.71

Particular antiderivatives For the following functions f, find the antiderivative F that satisfies the given condition.


f(x) = 8x³ + sin x; F(0) = 2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given function to integrate: \(f(x) = 8x^{3} + \sin x\).
Find the general antiderivative \(F(x)\) by integrating each term separately: \(\int 8x^{3} \, dx\) and \(\int \sin x \, dx\).
Recall the integral formulas: \(\int x^{n} \, dx = \frac{x^{n+1}}{n+1} + C\) for \(n \neq -1\), and \(\int \sin x \, dx = -\cos x + C\).
Apply these formulas to get \(F(x) = 2x^{4} - \cos x + C\), where \(C\) is the constant of integration.
Use the initial condition \(F(0) = 2\) to solve for \(C\) by substituting \(x=0\) into \(F(x)\) and setting the expression equal to 2.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antiderivative (Indefinite Integral)

An antiderivative of a function f(x) is a function F(x) whose derivative is f(x). It represents the reverse process of differentiation and is expressed as an indefinite integral, including an arbitrary constant C since differentiation eliminates constants.
Recommended video:
05:04
Introduction to Indefinite Integrals

Initial Condition for Particular Solution

An initial condition like F(0) = 2 specifies the value of the antiderivative at a particular point, allowing us to determine the constant of integration C. This transforms the general antiderivative into a unique particular solution.
Recommended video:
05:03
Initial Value Problems

Integration of Basic Functions

To find the antiderivative, one must integrate each term separately using known formulas: the integral of x^n is (x^(n+1))/(n+1), and the integral of sin x is -cos x. Combining these results forms the general antiderivative.
Recommended video:
05:28
Integrals Resulting in Basic Trig Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.


ƒ(x) = 3x² - 4x + 2

310
views
Textbook Question

17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.


lim_v→3 (v-1-√(v²-5)) / (v-3)

151
views
Textbook Question

17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.


lim_x→0 (x + cos x)¹/ˣ

190
views
Textbook Question

Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.


p(x) = 3 sec² x

71
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Absolute maxima and minima


a. Find the critical points of f on the given interval.

b. Determine the absolute extreme values of f on the given interval.

c. Use a graphing utility to confirm your conclusions.


f(x) = 2ᶻ sin x on [-2,6]

260
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Finding roots with Newton’s method For the given function f and initial approximation x₀, use Newton’s method to approximate a root of f. Stop calculating approximations when two successive approximations agree to five digits to the right of the decimal point after rounding. Show your work by making a table similar to that in Example 1.


f(x) = cos⁻¹ x - x; x₀ = 0.75

268
views