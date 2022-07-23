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Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
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All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.7.83
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.83

17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.


lim_x→0 (x + cos x)¹/ˣ

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First, recognize that the limit \( \lim_{x \to 0} (x + \cos x)^{1/x} \) is of the indeterminate form \( 1^{\infty} \). This suggests that we can use the natural logarithm to simplify the expression.
Take the natural logarithm of the expression: \( \ln L = \lim_{x \to 0} \frac{\ln(x + \cos x)}{x} \). This transforms the problem into a form where l'Hôpital's Rule can be applied.
Check the new limit \( \lim_{x \to 0} \frac{\ln(x + \cos x)}{x} \). As \( x \to 0 \), both the numerator and the denominator approach 0, creating a \( \frac{0}{0} \) indeterminate form, which is suitable for l'Hôpital's Rule.
Apply l'Hôpital's Rule by differentiating the numerator and the denominator: Differentiate \( \ln(x + \cos x) \) with respect to \( x \) to get \( \frac{1}{x + \cos x} (1 - \sin x) \), and differentiate \( x \) to get 1.
Evaluate the new limit: \( \lim_{x \to 0} \frac{1 - \sin x}{x + \cos x} \). After finding this limit, exponentiate the result to find the original limit \( L \), since \( L = e^{\ln L} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. They are essential for understanding continuity, derivatives, and integrals. In this problem, evaluating the limit as x approaches 0 is crucial for determining the behavior of the function (x + cos x)^(1/x).
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L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method for evaluating limits that result in indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if these forms occur, the limit of the ratio of two functions can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator. This rule is particularly useful in simplifying complex limits, like the one presented in the question.
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Exponential Functions

Exponential functions, such as e^x, are functions where a constant base is raised to a variable exponent. In the context of limits, they often arise when evaluating expressions of the form (1 + f(x))^(g(x)) as x approaches a limit. Understanding how to manipulate these functions is key to solving the limit problem, especially when applying logarithmic transformations to simplify the expression.
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