Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 3x² - 4x + 2
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 3x² - 4x + 2
{Use of Tech} Critical points and extreme values
a. Find the critical points of the following functions on the given interval. Use a root finder, if necessary.
b. Use a graphing utility to determine whether the critical points correspond to local maxima, local minima, or neither.
c. Find the absolute maximum and minimum values on the given interval, if they exist
h(x) (5-x)/(x² + 2x - 3) on [-10,10]
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_v→3 (v-1-√(v²-5)) / (v-3)
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0 (x + cos x)¹/ˣ
Particular antiderivatives For the following functions f, find the antiderivative F that satisfies the given condition.
f(x) = 8x³ + sin x; F(0) = 2
{Use of Tech} Absolute maxima and minima
a. Find the critical points of f on the given interval.
b. Determine the absolute extreme values of f on the given interval.
c. Use a graphing utility to confirm your conclusions.
f(x) = 2ᶻ sin x on [-2,6]