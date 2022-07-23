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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.2.57a
Chapter 5, Problem 5.2.57a

Using properties of integrals Use the value of the first integral I to evaluate the two given integrals. 
I = ∫₀¹ (𝓍³ ― 2𝓍) d𝓍 = ―3/4
(a) ∫₀¹ (4𝓍―2𝓍³) d𝓍

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the given integral in part (a), ∫₀¹ (4𝓍 ― 2𝓍³) d𝓍, can be split into two separate integrals using the linearity property of integrals: ∫₀¹ (4𝓍 ― 2𝓍³) d𝓍 = ∫₀¹ 4𝓍 d𝓍 ― ∫₀¹ 2𝓍³ d𝓍.
Step 2: Factor out constants from each integral. For the first term, ∫₀¹ 4𝓍 d𝓍 becomes 4∫₀¹ 𝓍 d𝓍. For the second term, ∫₀¹ 2𝓍³ d𝓍 becomes 2∫₀¹ 𝓍³ d𝓍.
Step 3: Use the given value of I = ∫₀¹ (𝓍³ ― 2𝓍) d𝓍 = ―3/4 to extract the value of ∫₀¹ 𝓍³ d𝓍. Rewrite I as ∫₀¹ 𝓍³ d𝓍 ― ∫₀¹ 2𝓍 d𝓍 = ―3/4. This equation can be solved to find ∫₀¹ 𝓍³ d𝓍.
Step 4: Compute ∫₀¹ 𝓍 d𝓍 using the power rule for integration. The integral of 𝓍 with respect to 𝓍 is (𝓍²)/2. Evaluate this from 0 to 1 to find the value of ∫₀¹ 𝓍 d𝓍.
Step 5: Substitute the values of ∫₀¹ 𝓍³ d𝓍 and ∫₀¹ 𝓍 d𝓍 into the expression for ∫₀¹ (4𝓍 ― 2𝓍³) d𝓍 = 4∫₀¹ 𝓍 d𝓍 ― 2∫₀¹ 𝓍³ d𝓍 to compute the final result.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Integrals

The properties of integrals, such as linearity and the ability to split integrals, are fundamental in calculus. Linearity allows us to factor constants out of integrals and combine integrals of the same limits. This means that if we have an integral of a sum, we can separate it into the sum of integrals, which simplifies calculations.
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Definite Integrals

Definite integrals represent the signed area under a curve between two points on the x-axis. The notation ∫ₐᵇ f(x) dx indicates the integral of the function f(x) from a to b. The value of a definite integral can be interpreted as the accumulation of quantities, which is essential for evaluating integrals over specific intervals.
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Integration Techniques

Various techniques exist for evaluating integrals, including substitution and integration by parts. In this context, recognizing patterns in the integrand can help simplify the integral. For example, if an integral can be expressed in terms of known integrals, such as the one provided (I), it can be evaluated more easily by leveraging previously calculated values.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).

(a) Find and graph the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt .

ƒ(t) = 2t + 5 , a = 0

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Textbook Question

Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).                                                                                           

                                                                                                                                                                                     

 (a) Find and graph the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt .                                                                                                                               

                                                                                                                                                                               

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 ƒ(t) = 4t + 2 , a = 0

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Textbook Question

Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.

(a) ∫₄⁰ 3𝓍(4 ― 𝓍) d(𝓍)

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Textbook Question

Substitutions Suppose ƒ is an even function with ∫₀⁸ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 9 . Evaluate each integral.                                                                                                       

(a) ∫¹₋₁ 𝓍ƒ(𝓍²) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Area functions The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Let A(x) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(x) = ∫₄ˣ ƒ(t) dt be two area functions for ƒ. Evaluate the following area functions.

(a) A (―2)

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Textbook Question

Planetary orbits The planets orbit the Sun in elliptical orbits with the Sun at one focus (see Section 12.4 for more on ellipses). The equation of an ellipse whose dimensions are 2a in the 𝓍-direction and 2b in the y-direction is (𝓍²/a²) + (y² /b²) = 1.

(a) Let d² denote the square of the distance from a planet to the center of the ellipse at (0, 0). Integrate over the interval [ ―a, a] to show that the average value of d² is (a² + 2b²) /3 .

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