Displacement from a velocity graph Consider the velocity function for an object moving along a line (see figure).
(a) Describe the motion of the object over the interval [0,6].
Displacement from a velocity graph Consider the velocity function for an object moving along a line (see figure).
(a) Describe the motion of the object over the interval [0,6].
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(a) If ƒ is symmetric about the line 𝓍 = 2 , then ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 ∫₀² ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍.
Displacement from a velocity graph Consider the velocity function for an object moving along a line (see figure).
(b) Use geometry to find the displacement of the object between t = 0 and t = 2.
Approximating areas Estimate the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = x² + 2 and the x-axis on [0, 2] in the following ways.
(a) Divide [0, 2] into n = 4 subintervals and approximate the area of the region using a left Riemann sum. Illustrate the solution geometrically.
Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.
(b) ∫₀⁴ 𝓍(𝓍 ― 4) d(𝓍)
{Use of Tech} Approximating net area The following functions are positive and negative on the given interval.
f(𝓍) = x³ on [-1,2]
(b) Approximate the net area bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval using a left, right, and midpoint Riemann sum with n = 4.