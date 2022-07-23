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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.3.22b
Chapter 5, Problem 5.3.22b

Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).


b) Verify that A'(𝓍) = ƒ(𝓍).





ƒ(t) = 4t + 2 , a = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to verify that the derivative of the area function A(x), which represents the area under the curve of f(t) = 4t + 2 from a = 0 to x, is equal to the function f(x). This involves using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus.
Step 2: Define the area function A(x). The area function A(x) is given by the definite integral of f(t) from a = 0 to x. Mathematically, this is expressed as: Ax=0xf(t)dt
Step 3: Apply the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. According to the theorem, if A(x) is defined as the integral of f(t) from a constant to x, then the derivative of A(x) with respect to x is equal to f(x). Mathematically, this is expressed as: A'(x)=f(x)
Step 4: Substitute the given function f(t) = 4t + 2 into the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. This means that the derivative of A(x) should equal f(x), which is 4x + 2.
Step 5: Conclude the verification. By the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, the derivative of the area function A(x) is indeed equal to f(x). Therefore, A'(x) = f(x) = 4x + 2, verifying the statement.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Area Function

An area function, denoted as A(x), represents the accumulated area under a curve from a starting point 'a' to a variable endpoint 'x'. In this context, it quantifies the area between the x-axis and the function f(t) = 4t + 2 over the interval [a, x]. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how the area changes as 'x' varies.
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Finding Area When Bounds Are Not Given

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus establishes a connection between differentiation and integration. It states that if A(x) is the area function defined as the integral of f(t) from a to x, then the derivative A'(x) equals f(x). This theorem is essential for verifying the relationship A'(x) = f(x) in the given problem.
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Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Derivative

A derivative measures how a function changes as its input changes, representing the slope of the tangent line to the function at a given point. In this case, A'(x) indicates the rate of change of the area function A(x) with respect to x. Understanding derivatives is key to verifying that A'(x) equals the function f(x) in the context of the problem.
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Derivatives
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.

(b) Graph ƒ and A.

ƒ(𝓍) = eˣ ; a = 0 , b = ln 2 , c = ln 4

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Textbook Question

Suppose ƒ is an even function and ∫⁸₋₈ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 18

(b) Evaluate ∫₋₈⁸ 𝓍ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 .

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Textbook Question

Using properties of integrals Use the value of the first integral I to evaluate the two given integrals. 

I = ∫₀¹ (𝓍³ ― 2𝓍) d𝓍 = ―3/4

(b) ∫₁⁰ (2𝓍―𝓍³) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).

(b) Verify that A'(𝓍) = ƒ(𝓍).

ƒ(t) = 3t + 1 , a = 2

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Midpoint Riemann sums with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.

(b) Evaluate each sum using a calculator with n = 20, 50, and 100. Use these values to estimate the value of the integral.


∫₀⁴ (4𝓍― 𝓍²) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Approximating net area The following functions are positive and negative on the given interval.


ƒ(x) = 4 - 2x on [0,4]


(b) Approximate the net area bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval using a left, right, and midpoint Riemann sum with n = 4.

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