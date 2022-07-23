Even Functions

An even function is defined as a function f(x) that satisfies the condition f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain. This symmetry about the y-axis implies that the area under the curve from -a to 0 is equal to the area from 0 to a. This property is crucial for evaluating integrals involving even functions, as it simplifies calculations and allows for certain symmetries to be exploited.