Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
b) Verify that A'(𝓍) = ƒ(𝓍).
ƒ(t) = 4t + 2 , a = 0
Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
b) Verify that A'(𝓍) = ƒ(𝓍).
ƒ(t) = 4t + 2 , a = 0
{Use of Tech} Functions defined by integrals Consider the function g, which is given in terms of a definite integral with a variable upper limit.
b) Calculate g'(𝓍)
g(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ sin² t dt
Using properties of integrals Use the value of the first integral I to evaluate the two given integrals.
I = ∫₀¹ (𝓍³ ― 2𝓍) d𝓍 = ―3/4
(b) ∫₁⁰ (2𝓍―𝓍³) d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Riemann sums for larger values of n Complete the following steps for the given function f and interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = x² ― 1 on [2,5] ; n = 75
(b) Based on the approximations found in part (a), estimate the area of the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(b) A left Riemann sum always overestimates the area of a region bounded by a positive increasing function and the x-axis on an interval [a,b].
{Use of Tech} Midpoint Riemann sums with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(b) Evaluate each sum using a calculator with n = 20, 50, and 100. Use these values to estimate the value of the integral.
∫₀⁴ (4𝓍― 𝓍²) d𝓍