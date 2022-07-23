Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
b) Verify that A'(𝓍) = ƒ(𝓍).
ƒ(t) = 4t + 2 , a = 0
Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
b) Verify that A'(𝓍) = ƒ(𝓍).
ƒ(t) = 4t + 2 , a = 0
Suppose ƒ is an even function and ∫⁸₋₈ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 18
(b) Evaluate ∫₋₈⁸ 𝓍ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 .
{Use of Tech} Functions defined by integrals Consider the function g, which is given in terms of a definite integral with a variable upper limit.
b) Calculate g'(𝓍)
g(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ sin² t dt
Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
(b) Verify that A'(𝓍) = ƒ(𝓍).
ƒ(t) = 3t + 1 , a = 2
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(b) A left Riemann sum always overestimates the area of a region bounded by a positive increasing function and the x-axis on an interval [a,b].
{Use of Tech} Midpoint Riemann sums with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(b) Evaluate each sum using a calculator with n = 20, 50, and 100. Use these values to estimate the value of the integral.
∫₀⁴ (4𝓍― 𝓍²) d𝓍