Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus links the concept of differentiation and integration, stating that if F is an antiderivative of f on an interval, then the integral of f from a to b is equal to F(b) - F(a). This theorem is essential for evaluating area functions, as it allows us to compute the definite integral by finding the antiderivative of the function and applying the limits of integration.