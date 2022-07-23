{Use of Tech} Midpoint Riemann sums with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(a) Write the midpoint Riemann sum in sigma notation for an arbitrary value of n.
∫₀⁴ (4𝓍― 𝓍²) d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Midpoint Riemann sums with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(a) Write the midpoint Riemann sum in sigma notation for an arbitrary value of n.
∫₀⁴ (4𝓍― 𝓍²) d𝓍
Matching functions with area functions Match the functions ƒ, whose graphs are given in a― d, with the area functions A (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt, whose graphs are given in A–D.
Suppose ƒ is an odd function, ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 3 , and ∫₀⁸ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 9 .
(a) Evaluate ∫₋₈⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 .
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(a) Find the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt using the Fundamental Theorem.
ƒ(𝓍) = cos 𝓍 ; a = 0 , b = π/2 , c = π
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(a) 10
∑ κ
κ=1
Approximating displacement The velocity in ft/s of an object moving along a line is given by v = 3t² + 1 on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 4, where t is measured in seconds.
(a) Divide the interval [0,4] into n = 4 subintervals, [0,1] , [1.2] , [2,3] , and [3,4]. On each subinterval, assume the object moves at a constant velocity equal to v evaluated at the midpoint of the subinterval, and use these approximations to estimate the displacement of the object on [0, 4] (see part (a) of the figure)