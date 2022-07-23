Definite Integrals

A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two points on the x-axis. It is denoted as ∫_a^b f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the limits of integration. The value of a definite integral can be interpreted geometrically as the accumulation of the area between the function f(x) and the x-axis from x = a to x = b.