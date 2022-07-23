Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ sin 𝓍 sec⁸ 𝓍 d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ sin 𝓍 sec⁸ 𝓍 d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₀¹ 2e²ˣ d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₀ᵉ² (ln p)/p dp
Average height of a wave The surface of a water wave is described by y = 5 (1 + cos 𝓍) , for ― π ≤ 𝓍 ≤ π, where y = 0 corresponds to a trough of the wave (see figure). Find the average height of the wave above the trough on [ ―π , π] .
Areas of regions Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ ― 1 on [―1, 2]
Cubic zero net area Consider the graph of the cubic y = 𝓍 (𝓍― a) (𝓍― b), where 0 < a < b. Verify that the graph bounds a region above the 𝓍-axis, for 0 < 𝓍 < a , and bounds a region below the 𝓍-axis, for a < 𝓍 < b. What is the relationship between a and b if the areas of these two regions are equal?