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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.5.29
Chapter 5, Problem 5.5.29

Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.                                                                                  
                                                                                                                                                                    
 ∫ (𝓍⁶ ― 3𝓍²)⁴ (𝓍⁵ ― 𝓍) d𝓍

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Step 1: Identify a substitution that simplifies the integral. Notice that the term (𝓍⁶ ― 3𝓍²) appears raised to the fourth power, and its derivative is related to (𝓍⁵ ― 𝓍). Let u = 𝓍⁶ ― 3𝓍². Then, compute the derivative du/d𝓍 = 6𝓍⁵ ― 6𝓍.
Step 2: Rewrite the differential dx in terms of du. From du/d𝓍 = 6𝓍⁵ ― 6𝓍, we can solve for dx: dx = du / (6𝓍⁵ ― 6𝓍).
Step 3: Substitute u and dx into the integral. Replace (𝓍⁶ ― 3𝓍²) with u and (𝓍⁵ ― 𝓍) dx with du / (6𝓍⁵ ― 6𝓍). The integral becomes ∫ u⁴ du / (6𝓍⁵ ― 6𝓍).
Step 4: Simplify the integral. Notice that the term (𝓍⁵ ― 𝓍) cancels with the denominator (6𝓍⁵ ― 6𝓍) after substitution, leaving ∫ u⁴ du.
Step 5: Integrate u⁴ with respect to u. Use the power rule for integration: ∫ u⁴ du = (u⁵ / 5) + C, where C is the constant of integration. Finally, substitute back u = 𝓍⁶ ― 3𝓍² to express the result in terms of 𝓍.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite integrals represent a family of functions whose derivative is the integrand. They are expressed without limits and include a constant of integration, typically denoted as 'C'. The process of finding an indefinite integral is often referred to as antiderivation, and it is fundamental in calculus for solving problems related to area under curves and accumulation functions.
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Change of Variables

Change of variables, or substitution, is a technique used in integration to simplify the integrand. By substituting a new variable for a function of the original variable, the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful when dealing with complex expressions, allowing for easier integration and ultimately leading to the correct antiderivative.
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Differentiation Check

Checking work by differentiation involves taking the derivative of the result obtained from an indefinite integral to verify its correctness. This process ensures that the antiderivative found corresponds to the original integrand. If the derivative of the antiderivative matches the integrand, it confirms that the integration was performed correctly, reinforcing the relationship between differentiation and integration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. Sketch the graph of the integrand and shade the region whose net area you have found.                       

                                                                                                                                                                                       

 ∫₀⁵ (𝓍²―9) d𝓍 

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Textbook Question

Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.                                                                                  

                                                                                                                                                                    

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Textbook Question

Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.                                                                                                                   

                                                                                                                                                                 The region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = x /√(𝓍² ―9) and the 𝓍-axis between and 𝓍 = 4 and 𝓍= 5

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Textbook Question

Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.                                                                                  

                                                                                                                                                                    

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Textbook Question

Average velocity The velocity in m/s of an object moving along a line over the time interval [0,6] is v (t) = t² + 3t. Find the average velocity of the object over this time interval.

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Textbook Question

Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.                                                                                  

                                                                                                                                                                    

 ∫ 𝓍³ (𝓍⁴ + 16)⁶ d𝓍

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