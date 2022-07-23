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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.4.35
Chapter 5, Problem 5.4.35

Average velocity The velocity in m/s of an object moving along a line over the time interval [0,6] is v (t) = t² + 3t. Find the average velocity of the object over this time interval.

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Step 1: Recall the formula for average velocity over a time interval [a, b]. It is given by: vavg=1b-aab
Step 2: Substitute the given time interval [0, 6] into the formula. The average velocity becomes: vavg=16-006
Step 3: Write the integral expression for the velocity function v(t) = t² + 3t. The integral becomes: 06(t²+3t)dt
Step 4: Compute the integral of the function t² + 3t. Use the power rule for integration: dt=3 and 3tdt=3t²2. Combine these results to find the antiderivative.
Step 5: Evaluate the definite integral by substituting the limits of integration (0 and 6) into the antiderivative. Then divide the result by the length of the interval (6 - 0) to find the average velocity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Velocity

Average velocity is defined as the total displacement divided by the total time taken. In calculus, it can be calculated using the formula: average velocity = (s(b) - s(a)) / (b - a), where s(t) is the position function and [a, b] is the time interval. For the given problem, we need to integrate the velocity function over the interval and then divide by the length of the interval.
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Velocity Function

The velocity function describes how the velocity of an object changes over time. In this case, the velocity is given by v(t) = t² + 3t, which is a polynomial function. Understanding this function is crucial for determining the object's behavior over the specified time interval, as it provides the rate of change of position with respect to time.
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Using The Velocity Function

Integration

Integration is a fundamental concept in calculus used to find the area under a curve, which in the context of motion, represents the total displacement. To find the average velocity, we need to integrate the velocity function v(t) over the interval [0, 6] and then divide the result by the length of the interval. This process allows us to calculate the total change in position over the given time period.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.                                                                                  

                                                                                                                                                                    

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