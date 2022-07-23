Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ (𝓍⁶ ― 3𝓍²)⁴ (𝓍⁵ ― 𝓍) d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ (𝓍⁶ ― 3𝓍²)⁴ (𝓍⁵ ― 𝓍) d𝓍
Area versus net area Graph the following functions. Then use geometry (not Riemann sums) to find the area and the net area of the region described.
The region between the graph of y = 1 - |x| and the x-axis, for -2 ≤ x ≤ 2
Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ₐ⁰ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. Sketch the graph of the integrand and shade the region whose net area you have found.
∫₀⁵ (𝓍²―9) d𝓍
Average velocity The velocity in m/s of an object moving along a line over the time interval [0,6] is v (t) = t² + 3t. Find the average velocity of the object over this time interval.
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ 𝓍³ (𝓍⁴ + 16)⁶ d𝓍