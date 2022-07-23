Identifying definite integrals as limits of sums Consider the following limits of Riemann sums for a function ƒ on [a,b]. Identify ƒ and express the limit as a definite integral.
n
lim ∑ 𝓍*ₖ (ln 𝓍*ₖ) ∆𝓍ₖ on [1,2]
∆ → 0 k=1
Identifying definite integrals as limits of sums Consider the following limits of Riemann sums for a function ƒ on [a,b]. Identify ƒ and express the limit as a definite integral.
n
lim ∑ 𝓍*ₖ (ln 𝓍*ₖ) ∆𝓍ₖ on [1,2]
∆ → 0 k=1
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₁³ ( 2ˣ / 2ˣ + 4 ) d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫π/₄^π/² (cos 𝓍) / (sin² 𝓍) d𝓍
Symmetry in integrals Use symmetry to evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋π/₄^π/⁴ sec² x dx
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ d𝓍 / (√1 ― 9𝓍²)
Symmetry in integrals Use symmetry to evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋π/₂^π/² 5 sin θ dθ