Definite Integrals

Definite integrals represent the signed area under a curve between two specified limits on the x-axis. They are denoted as ∫[a, b] f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the lower and upper limits, respectively. The value of a definite integral provides a numerical result that quantifies the accumulation of quantities, such as area, over the interval [a, b].