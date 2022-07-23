Identifying Riemann sums Fill in the blanks with an interval and a value of n.
4
∑ ƒ (1.5 + k) • 1 is a midpoint Riemann sum for f on the interval [ ___ , ___ ]
k = 1
with n = ________ .
Identifying Riemann sums Fill in the blanks with an interval and a value of n.
4
∑ ƒ (1.5 + k) • 1 is a midpoint Riemann sum for f on the interval [ ___ , ___ ]
k = 1
with n = ________ .
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₋₂⁻¹ 𝓍⁻³ d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Sigma notation for Riemann sums Use sigma notation to write the following Riemann sums. Then evaluate each Riemann sum using Theorem 5.1 or a calculator.
The midpoint Riemann sum for f(x) = x³ on [3,11] with n = 32.
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ d𝓍 / (√1 ― 9𝓍²)
Symmetry in integrals Use symmetry to evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋π/₂^π/² 5 sin θ dθ
Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫ d𝓍 / [√1 + √(1 + 𝓍)] (Hint: Begin with u = √(1 + 𝓍 .)