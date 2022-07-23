Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.5.57
Chapter 5, Problem 5.5.57

Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.                                                                                                                         
                                                                                                                                                                              
 ∫π/₄^π/² (cos 𝓍) / (sin² 𝓍) d𝓍

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves a trigonometric function ratio. Rewrite the integrand (cos(𝓍) / sin²(𝓍)) in terms of simpler trigonometric expressions. Notice that cos(𝓍) / sin²(𝓍) can be expressed as (1 / sin²(𝓍)) * cos(𝓍).
Step 2: Use substitution to simplify the integral. Let u = sin(𝓍), which implies that du = cos(𝓍) d𝓍. This substitution transforms the integral into ∫ (1 / u²) du.
Step 3: Rewrite the limits of integration in terms of u. When 𝓍 = π/₄, u = sin(π/₄) = √2/2. When 𝓍 = π/₂, u = sin(π/₂) = 1. The new limits of integration are from u = √2/2 to u = 1.
Step 4: Integrate the transformed function ∫ (1 / u²) du. Recall that the integral of 1/u² is -1/u. Apply this formula to compute the antiderivative.
Step 5: Evaluate the definite integral by substituting the limits of integration into the antiderivative. Compute the result as [-1/u] evaluated from u = √2/2 to u = 1.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals

A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two specified limits. It is denoted as ∫[a, b] f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the lower and upper limits, respectively. The result of a definite integral is a number that quantifies the accumulation of the function's values over the interval [a, b]. Understanding how to evaluate definite integrals is crucial for solving problems in calculus.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral

Change of Variables

Change of variables, or substitution, is a technique used to simplify the evaluation of integrals. By substituting a new variable for an existing one, the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method involves calculating the derivative of the new variable and adjusting the limits of integration accordingly. It is particularly useful when dealing with complex functions or integrals that are difficult to evaluate directly.
Recommended video:
06:35
Changing Geometries

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. These identities, such as sin²(x) + cos²(x) = 1, can be used to simplify integrals involving trigonometric functions. Recognizing and applying these identities can make it easier to manipulate and evaluate integrals, especially when they appear in definite integrals like the one presented in the question.
Recommended video:
7:17
Verifying Trig Equations as Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.                                                                                  

                                                                                                                                                                    

 ∫ [(√𝓍 + 1)⁴ / 2√𝓍 d𝓍

65
views
Textbook Question

Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus


∫₋₂⁻¹ 𝓍⁻³ d𝓍

86
views
Textbook Question

Does a right Riemann sum underestimate or overestimate the area of the region under the graph of a function that is positive and decreasing on an interval [a,b]? Explain.

128
views
Textbook Question

Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.                                                                                                                         

                                                                                                                                                                              

 ∫₁³ ( 2ˣ / 2ˣ + 4 ) d𝓍

42
views
Textbook Question

A midpoint Riemann sum Approximate the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = 100 ― x² and the x-axis on [0, 10] with n = 5 subintervals. Use the midpoint of each subinterval to determine the height of each rectangle (see figure).

111
views
Textbook Question

Symmetry in integrals Use symmetry to evaluate the following integrals.

∫₋π/₄^π/⁴ sec² x dx

95
views