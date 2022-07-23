Riemann Sum

A Riemann sum is a method for approximating the total area under a curve by dividing the region into smaller subintervals and summing the areas of rectangles formed. The height of each rectangle can be determined using different points within the subintervals, such as the left endpoint, right endpoint, or midpoint. In this case, the midpoint Riemann sum uses the midpoint of each subinterval to calculate the height, providing a more accurate approximation of the area.