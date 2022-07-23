Underestimation and Overestimation

In the context of Riemann sums, underestimation occurs when the sum of the areas of the rectangles is less than the actual area under the curve, while overestimation occurs when the sum exceeds the actual area. For a positive and decreasing function, a right Riemann sum will use the function's value at the right endpoint of each subinterval, which is lower than the function's value at the left endpoint, leading to an underestimation of the area.