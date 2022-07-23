Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ [(√𝓍 + 1)⁴ / 2√𝓍 d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ [(√𝓍 + 1)⁴ / 2√𝓍 d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₁³ ( 2ˣ / 2ˣ + 4 ) d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫π/₄^π/² (cos 𝓍) / (sin² 𝓍) d𝓍
Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍ⁿ on [0,1] , for any positive integer n
A midpoint Riemann sum Approximate the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = 100 ― x² and the x-axis on [0, 10] with n = 5 subintervals. Use the midpoint of each subinterval to determine the height of each rectangle (see figure).
Symmetry in integrals Use symmetry to evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋π/₄^π/⁴ sec² x dx