Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₁⁴ (𝓍²―1) d𝓍
Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₁⁴ (𝓍²―1) d𝓍
Gateway Arch The Gateway Arch in St. Louis is 630 ft high and has a 630-ft base. Its shape can be modeled by the parabola y = 630 (1― (𝓍/315)²) . Find the average height of the arch above the ground.
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ sin² 𝓍 d𝓍
Area functions from graphs The graph of ƒ is given in the figure. A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and evaluate A(2), A(5), A(8), and A(12).
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₁⁴ (𝓍 ― 2)/√𝓍 d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Areas of regions Find the area of the region 𝑅 bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. Graph ƒ and show the region 𝑅.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² (𝓍 ― 2) on [ ―1 , 3]