Area functions for the same linear function Let ƒ(t) = t and consider the two area functions A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(𝓍) = ∫₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt .
(b) Evaluate F(4) and F(6). Then use geometry to find an expression for F (𝓍) , for 𝓍 ≥ 2.
Area functions for the same linear function Let ƒ(t) = t and consider the two area functions A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(𝓍) = ∫₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt .
(b) Evaluate F(4) and F(6). Then use geometry to find an expression for F (𝓍) , for 𝓍 ≥ 2.
Mass from density A thin 10-cm rod is made of an alloy whose density varies along its length according to the function shown in the figure. Assume density is measured in units of g/cm. In Chapter 6, we show that the mass of the rod is the area under the density curve.
(a) Find the mass of the left half of the rod (0 ≤ x ≤ 5) .
Approximating areas Estimate the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = x² + 2 and the x-axis on [0, 2] in the following ways.
(a) Divide [0, 2] into n = 4 subintervals and approximate the area of the region using a left Riemann sum. Illustrate the solution geometrically.
Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.
(b) ∫₀⁴ 𝓍(𝓍 ― 4) d(𝓍)
Mass from density A thin 10-cm rod is made of an alloy whose density varies along its length according to the function shown in the figure. Assume density is measured in units of g/cm. In Chapter 6, we show that the mass of the rod is the area under the density curve.
(b) Find the mass of the right half of the rod (5 ≤ x ≤ 10) .
{Use of Tech} Approximating net area The following functions are positive and negative on the given interval.
f(𝓍) = x³ on [-1,2]
(b) Approximate the net area bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval using a left, right, and midpoint Riemann sum with n = 4.