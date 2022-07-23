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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.2.51b
Chapter 5, Problem 5.2.51b

Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.
(b) ∫₀⁴ 𝓍(𝓍 ― 4) d(𝓍)

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Step 1: Begin by analyzing the given integral ∫₀⁴ 𝓍(𝓍 ― 4) d𝓍. Notice that the integrand 𝓍(𝓍 ― 4) can be rewritten as a product of terms. Expand the expression 𝓍(𝓍 ― 4) to simplify it into a polynomial form.
Step 2: Expand the integrand: 𝓍(𝓍 ― 4) = 𝓍² ― 4𝓍. This simplifies the integral to ∫₀⁴ (𝓍² ― 4𝓍) d𝓍.
Step 3: Use the linearity property of integrals to split the integral into two separate integrals: ∫₀⁴ (𝓍² ― 4𝓍) d𝓍 = ∫₀⁴ 𝓍² d𝓍 ― ∫₀⁴ 4𝓍 d𝓍.
Step 4: Factor out constants where applicable. For the second term, factor out the constant 4: ∫₀⁴ 𝓍² d𝓍 ― 4∫₀⁴ 𝓍 d𝓍.
Step 5: Evaluate each integral using the definitions and properties of integrals. Recall that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍(4 ― 𝓍) d𝓍 = 32 is given, and use this information to relate the results if necessary. Apply the power rule for integration to compute ∫₀⁴ 𝓍² d𝓍 and ∫₀⁴ 𝓍 d𝓍.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals

A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two points on the x-axis. It is denoted as ∫ₐᵇ f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the limits of integration. The value of a definite integral can be interpreted as the accumulation of quantities, such as area, over the interval [a, b]. Understanding how to evaluate definite integrals is crucial for solving problems involving areas and accumulated quantities.
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Properties of Integrals

The properties of integrals, such as linearity, additivity, and the ability to change variables, are essential for simplifying and evaluating integrals. For instance, the linearity property states that ∫(c * f(x)) dx = c * ∫f(x) dx for a constant 'c'. Additionally, the additivity property allows us to split integrals over adjacent intervals, which can be useful in evaluating more complex integrals by breaking them down into simpler parts.
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Integration by Substitution

Integration by substitution is a technique used to simplify the process of evaluating integrals by changing the variable of integration. This method involves substituting a new variable for a function of the original variable, which can make the integral easier to solve. It is particularly useful when dealing with composite functions or when the integrand can be expressed in a simpler form through substitution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Area functions for the same linear function Let ƒ(t) = t and consider the two area functions A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(𝓍) = ∫₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt .

(b) Evaluate F(4) and F(6). Then use geometry to find an expression for F (𝓍) , for 𝓍 ≥ 2. 

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

(a) If ƒ is symmetric about the line 𝓍 = 2 , then ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 ∫₀² ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍.

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Textbook Question

Displacement from a velocity graph Consider the velocity function for an object moving along a line (see figure).

(b) Use geometry to find the displacement of the object between t = 0 and t = 2.

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Textbook Question

Mass from density A thin 10-cm rod is made of an alloy whose density varies along its length according to the function shown in the figure. Assume density is measured in units of g/cm. In Chapter 6, we show that the mass of the rod is the area under the density curve.

(a) Find the mass of the left half of the rod (0 ≤ x ≤ 5) .

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Textbook Question

Approximating areas Estimate the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = x² + 2 and the x-axis on [0, 2] in the following ways.

(a) Divide [0, 2] into n = 4 subintervals and approximate the area of the region using a left Riemann sum. Illustrate the solution geometrically.

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Approximating net area The following functions are positive and negative on the given interval.

f(𝓍) = x³ on [-1,2]

(b) Approximate the net area bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval using a left, right, and midpoint Riemann sum with n = 4.

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