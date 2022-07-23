Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(b) 10
∑ (2κ + 1)
κ=1
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(b) 10
∑ (2κ + 1)
κ=1
Displacement from a velocity graph Consider the velocity function for an object moving along a line (see figure).
(b) Use geometry to find the displacement of the object between t = 0 and t = 2.
{Use of Tech} Midpoint Riemann sums with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(b) Evaluate each sum using a calculator with n = 20, 50, and 100. Use these values to estimate the value of the integral.
∫₁⁴ 2√𝓍 d𝓍
Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.
(b) ∫₀⁴ 𝓍(𝓍 ― 4) d(𝓍)
Mass from density A thin 10-cm rod is made of an alloy whose density varies along its length according to the function shown in the figure. Assume density is measured in units of g/cm. In Chapter 6, we show that the mass of the rod is the area under the density curve.
(b) Find the mass of the right half of the rod (5 ≤ x ≤ 10) .
{Use of Tech} Approximating net area The following functions are positive and negative on the given interval.
f(𝓍) = x³ on [-1,2]
(b) Approximate the net area bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval using a left, right, and midpoint Riemann sum with n = 4.