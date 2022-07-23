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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.3.17b
Chapter 5, Problem 5.3.17b

Area functions for the same linear function Let ƒ(t) = t and consider the two area functions A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(𝓍) = ∫₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt .
(b) Evaluate F(4) and F(6). Then use geometry to find an expression for F (𝓍) , for 𝓍 ≥ 2. 

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Step 1: Understand the problem. We are given a linear function ƒ(t) = t and two area functions: A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(𝓍) = ∫₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt. The goal is to evaluate F(4) and F(6), and then derive a general expression for F(𝓍) using geometry for 𝓍 ≥ 2.
Step 2: Recall the geometric interpretation of definite integrals. The integral ∫₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt represents the area under the curve ƒ(t) = t from t = 2 to t = 𝓍. Since ƒ(t) = t is a linear function, the graph is a straight line, and the area can be calculated as the area of a trapezoid or triangle.
Step 3: Evaluate F(4). To find F(4), compute the definite integral ∫₂⁴ t dt. This represents the area under the line ƒ(t) = t from t = 2 to t = 4. Use the formula for the definite integral of t, ∫ t dt = (1/2)t², and evaluate it at the bounds 2 and 4.
Step 4: Evaluate F(6). Similarly, compute the definite integral ∫₂⁶ t dt. This represents the area under the line ƒ(t) = t from t = 2 to t = 6. Again, use the formula for the definite integral of t, ∫ t dt = (1/2)t², and evaluate it at the bounds 2 and 6.
Step 5: Derive a general expression for F(𝓍) for 𝓍 ≥ 2. Using geometry, note that the area under the line ƒ(t) = t from t = 2 to t = 𝓍 forms a trapezoid or triangle. The formula for the area of a trapezoid is (1/2)(base1 + base2) × height. Alternatively, use the definite integral formula ∫₂ˣ t dt = (1/2)𝓍² - (1/2)(2²) to express F(𝓍).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integral

A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve defined by a function over a specific interval. In this context, the area functions A(x) and F(x) are calculated using the definite integral of the function f(t) = t from a lower limit to an upper limit. Understanding how to evaluate definite integrals is crucial for finding the values of F(4) and F(6).
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Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus links the concept of differentiation with integration, stating that if F is an antiderivative of f on an interval, then the integral of f from a to b is equal to F(b) - F(a). This theorem is essential for evaluating the area functions A(x) and F(x) and helps in deriving expressions for these functions based on their limits.
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Geometric Interpretation of Integrals

The geometric interpretation of integrals involves visualizing the area under a curve as a physical space that can be calculated. In this problem, using geometry to find an expression for F(x) for x ≥ 2 means recognizing the shape formed by the linear function f(t) = t and calculating the area of the resulting geometric figure, such as a triangle or trapezoid, to derive a formula for F(x).
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