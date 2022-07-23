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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.R.30
Chapter 5, Problem 5.R.30

Evaluate the following derivatives.


d/d𝓍 ∫₃ᵉˣ cos t² dt

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves differentiating an integral with variable limits. This is a classic application of the Leibniz rule for differentiation under the integral sign.
Step 2: Recall the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, which states that if you have an integral of the form ∫ₐᵇ f(t) dt, where the limits of integration are functions of x, the derivative with respect to x is given by: d/d𝓍 ∫ₐᵇ f(t) dt = f(b) * (db/d𝓍) - f(a) * (da/d𝓍).
Step 3: Identify the limits of integration in the given problem. The lower limit is a constant (3), and the upper limit is eˣ, which is a function of x. This means da/d𝓍 = 0 and db/d𝓍 = d/d𝓍(eˣ) = eˣ.
Step 4: Substitute the limits into the formula. The derivative becomes: cos((eˣ)²) * eˣ - cos(3²) * 0. Note that the second term vanishes because the derivative of a constant lower limit is zero.
Step 5: Simplify the expression. The final derivative is cos((eˣ)²) * eˣ. This is the result after applying the Leibniz rule and simplifying.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus links differentiation and integration, stating that if F is an antiderivative of f on an interval [a, b], then the integral of f from a to b can be computed using F. This theorem allows us to evaluate the derivative of an integral function, which is essential for solving the given problem.
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Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Differentiation Under the Integral Sign

Differentiation under the integral sign is a technique that allows us to differentiate an integral with respect to a parameter. In this case, we differentiate the integral of cos(t²) with respect to x, treating the limits of integration as constants. This method is crucial for evaluating the derivative of the given integral expression.
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Finding Differentials

Chain Rule

The Chain Rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. When applying the Chain Rule, we differentiate the outer function and multiply it by the derivative of the inner function. In the context of the given problem, it helps in evaluating the derivative of the integral with respect to x, especially when the limits of integration are functions of x.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.


∫₀^²π cos² 𝓍/6 d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.

(a) A(𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt and ƒ(t) = 2t―3 , then A is a quadratic function.

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Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.


∫π/₆^π/³ (sec² t + csc² t) dt

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Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.


∫₀¹ √𝓍 (√𝓍 + 1) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Geometry of integrals Without evaluating the integrals, explain why the following statement is true for positive integers n:

∫₀¹ 𝓍ⁿd𝓍 + ∫₀¹ ⁿ√(𝓍d𝓍) = 1

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Textbook Question

Area of regions Compute the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.                                              

                                                                                                                                                                                    

 ƒ(𝓍) = 2 sin 𝓍/4 on [0, 2π]

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