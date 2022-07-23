Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(g) ∫ ƒ' (g(𝓍))g' (𝓍) d(𝓍) = ƒ(g(𝓍)) + C .
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(g) ∫ ƒ' (g(𝓍))g' (𝓍) d(𝓍) = ƒ(g(𝓍)) + C .
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ y² /(y³ + 27) dy
Function defined by an integral Let H (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ √(4 ― t²) dt, for ― 2 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 2.
(c) Evaluate H '(2) .
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋π/₂^π/² (cos 2𝓍 + cos 𝓍 sin 𝓍 ― 3 sin 𝓍⁵) d𝓍
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(b) Given an area function A(𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt and an antiderivative F of ƒ, it follows that A'(𝓍) = F(𝓍) .
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (cos 7ω) /(16 + sin² 7ω) dω