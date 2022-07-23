Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.R.60
Chapter 5, Problem 5.R.60

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.                                                                                                                                         
                                                                                                                                                                    
 ∫ sin 𝒵 sin (cos 𝒵) d𝒵

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves a composition of functions, specifically sin(𝒵) and sin(cos(𝒵)). This suggests that substitution might be a useful technique.
Step 2: Let u = cos(𝒵). Then, the derivative of u with respect to 𝒵 is du/d𝒵 = -sin(𝒵), or equivalently, du = -sin(𝒵) d𝒵.
Step 3: Rewrite the integral in terms of u. Substituting u = cos(𝒵) and du = -sin(𝒵) d𝒵, the integral becomes -∫ sin(u) du.
Step 4: Evaluate the integral of -sin(u) with respect to u. The antiderivative of sin(u) is -cos(u), so the integral becomes -(-cos(u)) = cos(u).
Step 5: Substitute back u = cos(𝒵) to return to the original variable. The final expression for the integral is cos(cos(𝒵)) + C, where C is the constant of integration.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration

Integration is a fundamental concept in calculus that involves finding the integral of a function, which represents the area under the curve of that function on a given interval. It can be thought of as the reverse process of differentiation. There are various techniques for integration, including substitution, integration by parts, and numerical methods, each suited for different types of functions.
Recommended video:
06:18
Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals

Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as sine and cosine, are periodic functions that relate angles to the ratios of sides in right triangles. In calculus, these functions are often encountered in integrals and derivatives. Understanding their properties, such as periodicity and symmetry, is crucial for evaluating integrals that involve these functions, as they can simplify the integration process.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Substitution Method

The substitution method is a technique used in integration to simplify the process by changing the variable of integration. This involves substituting a part of the integrand with a new variable, which can make the integral easier to evaluate. It is particularly useful when dealing with composite functions, such as those involving trigonometric functions, as it can transform the integral into a more manageable form.
Recommended video:
07:33
Euler's Method
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.

(g) ∫ ƒ' (g(𝓍))g' (𝓍) d(𝓍) = ƒ(g(𝓍)) + C .

34
views
Textbook Question

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.                                                                                                                                         

                                                                                                                                                                    

 ∫ y² /(y³ + 27) dy

70
views
Textbook Question

Function defined by an integral Let H (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ √(4 ― t²) dt, for ― 2 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 2.

(c) Evaluate H '(2) .

83
views
Textbook Question

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.


∫₋π/₂^π/² (cos 2𝓍 + cos 𝓍 sin 𝓍 ― 3 sin 𝓍⁵) d𝓍

71
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.

(b) Given an area function A(𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt and an antiderivative F of ƒ, it follows that A'(𝓍) = F(𝓍) .

46
views
Textbook Question

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.                                                                                                                                         

                                                                                                                                                                    

 ∫ (cos 7ω) /(16 + sin² 7ω) dω 

71
views