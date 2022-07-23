Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus links differentiation and integration, stating that if F is an antiderivative of f on an interval, then the integral of f from a to b is F(b) - F(a). This theorem is vital for solving the problem, as it allows us to relate the integrals F(x) and G(x) to their respective areas under the curve of ƒ(t) and find the constant C.