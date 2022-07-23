Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₁⁴ ((√v + v) / v ) dv
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₁⁴ ((√v + v) / v ) dv
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀⁵ |2𝓍―8|d𝓍
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, where ƒ(𝓍) = {5 if 𝓍 ≤ 2
3𝓍 ― 1 if 𝓍 > 2
Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.
(a) Evaluate the right Riemann sum for the integral with n = 3 .
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (eˣ ― e⁻ˣ)/ (eˣ + e⁻ˣ) d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₁ᵉ d𝓍 / [𝓍(1 + ln 𝓍)]