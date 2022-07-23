Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀^²π cos² 𝓍/6 d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀^²π cos² 𝓍/6 d𝓍
Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/d𝓍 ∫₃ᵉˣ cos t² dt
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₁⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 6 , ∫₁⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 4 and ∫₃⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 . Evaluate the following integrals or state that there is not enough information.
―∫₄¹ 2ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀¹ √𝓍 (√𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Function defined by an integral Let ƒ(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ (t ― 1)¹⁵ (t―2)⁹ dt .
(c) For what values of 𝓍 does ƒ have local minima? Local maxima?
Area of regions Compute the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.
ƒ(𝓍) = 2 sin 𝓍/4 on [0, 2π]