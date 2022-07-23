Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₁⁴ ((√v + v) / v ) dv
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₁⁴ ((√v + v) / v ) dv
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀² (2𝓍 + 1)³ d𝓍
Limits with integrals Evaluate the following limits.
lim ∫₂ˣ eᵗ² dt
𝓍→2 ---------------
𝓍 ― 2
Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.
(a) Evaluate the right Riemann sum for the integral with n = 3 .
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₁ᵉ d𝓍 / [𝓍(1 + ln 𝓍)]
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ d𝓍/[(tan⁻¹ 𝓍) (1 + 𝓍²)]