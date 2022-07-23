Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ sin 𝒵 sin (cos 𝒵) d𝒵
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ sin 𝒵 sin (cos 𝒵) d𝒵
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ y² /(y³ + 27) dy
Function defined by an integral Let H (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ √(4 ― t²) dt, for ― 2 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 2.
(c) Evaluate H '(2) .
Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(c) Use the Fundamental Theorem to find an expression for F '(𝓍) for 0 ≤ 𝓍 < 2.
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋π/₂^π/² (cos 2𝓍 + cos 𝓍 sin 𝓍 ― 3 sin 𝓍⁵) d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (cos 7ω) /(16 + sin² 7ω) dω