Definite Integrals

A definite integral calculates the accumulation of a quantity, represented as the area under a curve, between two specified limits. In this case, the integral ∫₀^²π indicates that we are finding the area under the curve of the function cos²(𝓍/6) from 0 to 2π. Understanding the properties of definite integrals, such as the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, is essential for evaluating them.