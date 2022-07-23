Find the intervals on which ƒ(𝓍) = ∫ₓ¹ (t―3) (t―6)¹¹ dt is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.R.65
Chapter 5, Problem 5.R.65
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀^²π cos² 𝓍/6 d𝓍
Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves a trigonometric function squared, cos²(𝓍/6). To simplify this, use the trigonometric identity: cos²(θ) = (1 + cos(2θ))/2. Rewrite the integrand using this identity: cos²(𝓍/6) = (1 + cos(2(𝓍/6)))/2.
Step 2: Substitute the simplified expression into the integral: ∫₀²π cos²(𝓍/6) d𝓍 = ∫₀²π (1/2 + (1/2)cos(𝓍/3)) d𝓍.
Step 3: Break the integral into two separate integrals for easier computation: ∫₀²π (1/2) d𝓍 + ∫₀²π (1/2)cos(𝓍/3) d𝓍.
Step 4: Evaluate the first integral, ∫₀²π (1/2) d𝓍, which is straightforward as it involves a constant. For the second integral, ∫₀²π (1/2)cos(𝓍/3) d𝓍, recognize that it requires substitution. Let u = 𝓍/3, then du = (1/3)d𝓍. Adjust the limits of integration accordingly.
Step 5: Solve each integral separately. For the first integral, compute the area under the constant function. For the second integral, after substitution, evaluate ∫cos(u) du, which is a standard integral resulting in sin(u). Substitute back to the original variable and apply the limits of integration to find the result.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definite Integrals
A definite integral calculates the accumulation of a quantity, represented as the area under a curve, between two specified limits. In this case, the integral ∫₀^²π indicates that we are finding the area under the curve of the function cos²(𝓍/6) from 0 to 2π. Understanding the properties of definite integrals, such as the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, is essential for evaluating them.
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Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values of the variables. For evaluating integrals involving trigonometric functions, such as cos²(𝓍/6), it is often useful to apply identities like the power-reduction identity: cos²(θ) = (1 + cos(2θ))/2. This simplification can make the integration process more manageable.
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Integration Techniques
Integration techniques are methods used to find the integral of a function. Common techniques include substitution, integration by parts, and recognizing standard forms. For the integral ∫ cos²(𝓍/6) d𝓍, applying the power-reduction identity simplifies the function, allowing for straightforward integration, which is crucial for arriving at the correct solution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(a) A(𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt and ƒ(t) = 2t―3 , then A is a quadratic function.
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Textbook Question
Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/d𝓍 ∫₃ᵉˣ cos t² dt
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Textbook Question
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₁⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 6 , ∫₁⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 4 and ∫₃⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 . Evaluate the following integrals or state that there is not enough information.
―∫₄¹ 2ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
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Textbook Question
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀¹ √𝓍 (√𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
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Textbook Question
Function defined by an integral Let ƒ(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ (t ― 1)¹⁵ (t―2)⁹ dt .
(c) For what values of 𝓍 does ƒ have local minima? Local maxima?
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