Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₁⁴ (𝓍²―1) d𝓍
Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₁⁴ (𝓍²―1) d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₂/₍₅√₃₎^²/⁵ d𝓍/ x√(25𝓍²― 1)
Gateway Arch The Gateway Arch in St. Louis is 630 ft high and has a 630-ft base. Its shape can be modeled by the parabola y = 630 (1― (𝓍/315)²) . Find the average height of the arch above the ground.
Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₀² (2𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ sec² (10𝓍 + 7) d𝓍
Area functions from graphs The graph of ƒ is given in the figure. A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and evaluate A(2), A(5), A(8), and A(12).