Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₀¹ 2e²ˣ d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₀¹ 2e²ˣ d𝓍
Use geometry and properties of integrals to evaluate
∫₀¹ (2𝓍 + √(1―𝓍²) + 1) d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₀ᵉ² (ln p)/p dp
Cubic zero net area Consider the graph of the cubic y = 𝓍 (𝓍― a) (𝓍― b), where 0 < a < b. Verify that the graph bounds a region above the 𝓍-axis, for 0 < 𝓍 < a , and bounds a region below the 𝓍-axis, for a < 𝓍 < b. What is the relationship between a and b if the areas of these two regions are equal?
Identifying Riemann sums Fill in the blanks with an interval and a value of n.
4
∑ ƒ (1 + k) • 1 is a right Riemann sum for f on the interval [ ___ , ___ ] with
k = 1
n = ________ .
Symmetry in integrals Use symmetry to evaluate the following integrals.
∫²₋₂ (x² + x³) dx