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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.5.46
Chapter 5, Problem 5.5.46

Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.                                                                                                                         
                                                                                                                                                                              
 ∫₀¹ 2e²ˣ d𝓍

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Step 1: Recognize that the integral ∫₀¹ 2e²ˣ d𝓍 involves an exponential function. To simplify, use a substitution method. Let u = 2x, which implies du = 2 dx.
Step 2: Rewrite the integral in terms of u. Substitute dx = du/2 and adjust the limits of integration. When x = 0, u = 0; when x = 1, u = 2.
Step 3: The integral becomes ∫₀² eᵘ du after substitution. Notice that the constant factor 2 from the original integral is canceled by the 1/2 factor from dx = du/2.
Step 4: Use the formula for the integral of eᵘ, which is ∫ eᵘ du = eᵘ + C. Apply this formula to evaluate the integral ∫₀² eᵘ du.
Step 5: Evaluate the definite integral by substituting the limits of integration. Compute eᵘ at u = 2 and subtract eᵘ at u = 0 to find the result.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals

A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve defined by a function over a specific interval [a, b]. It is denoted as ∫_a^b f(x) dx, where f(x) is the function being integrated. The result of a definite integral is a number that quantifies the total accumulation of the function's values between the limits a and b.
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Change of Variables

The change of variables technique, also known as substitution, is a method used in integration to simplify the integral by transforming it into a more manageable form. This involves substituting a new variable for an existing one, which can make the integral easier to evaluate. The Jacobian determinant is often used to adjust for the change in variable limits and the differential.
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Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form f(x) = a * e^(bx), where e is the base of natural logarithms, approximately equal to 2.71828. These functions are characterized by their rapid growth or decay and are commonly encountered in calculus, particularly in integration and differential equations. Understanding their properties is essential for evaluating integrals involving exponential terms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.                                                                                  

                                                                                                                                                                    

 ∫ sin 𝓍 sec⁸ 𝓍 d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Use geometry and properties of integrals to evaluate


∫₀¹ (2𝓍 + √(1―𝓍²) + 1) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Cubic zero net area Consider the graph of the cubic y = 𝓍 (𝓍― a) (𝓍― b), where 0 < a < b. Verify that the graph bounds a region above the 𝓍-axis, for 0 < 𝓍 < a , and bounds a region below the 𝓍-axis, for a < 𝓍 < b. What is the relationship between a and b if the areas of these two regions are equal? 

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Textbook Question

Is x¹² an even or odd function? Is sin x² an even or odd function?

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Textbook Question

Identifying Riemann sums Fill in the blanks with an interval and a value of n.


4

∑ ƒ (1 + k) • 1 is a right Riemann sum for f on the interval [ ___ , ___ ] with

k = 1

n = ________ .

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Textbook Question

Symmetry in integrals Use symmetry to evaluate the following integrals.

∫²₋₂ (x² + x³) dx

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